Trouble in the Heartland Rocks Windsor

The Summer Concert Series Windsor has been a Northern Colorado highlight throughout the summer. On August 12, the Bruce Springsteen cover band Trouble in the Heartland took the stage at Boardwalk Park.

The last concert of the season is That Eighties Band on August 19.

Bring your lawn chair and blankets and lounge at the Thursday night Summer Concert Series.

Enjoy live music, and food trucks; fun for the entire family from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm . Located in Boardwalk Park, 100 N 5th Street, Windsor.

They request the following for your safety while attending concerts:

If you are sick, please stay home to protect others

Practice physical distancing, please pick your seating at least six feet apart from others