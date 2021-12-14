Holly Deals Transforms Natural Grocers Into a One-Stop Holiday Shopping Solution

From December 11-23, Customers Are Invited to Shop More Than 100 Incredible Bargains to Elevate Their Gift-giving and Holiday Celebrations

The Natural Grocers good4u℠ elves know that a holiday season full of joy and giving can also involve some stress and chaos, so they’ve turned the neighborhood grocery store into a one-stop holiday shop. Stacked with incredible deals on over 100 holiday essentials, Holly DealsSM is the season’s best stress reliever, with up to 48% off Natural Grocers already Always Affordable PricesSM. Available December 11 – 23, 2021, Holly Deals arrives just in time to cross everything off the Christmas list and settle in to enjoy time with friends, family, and neighbors.

Natural Grocers‘ good4u elves have introduced a new twist to Holly Deals this year with Gift Bundles and two Instagram contests. Pairing favorite deals into must-have categories, such as “gift of relaxation,” “gift of wellness,” and “for your furry friends” as well as gift sets under $50, $25, and $10, Gift Bundles make it easy to buy for everyone and stick to a budget. To add even more joy to the season of giving, Natural Grocers is also hosting two Instagram giveaways featuring gift cards and premium chocolate.

By shopping Holly Deals, Natural Grocers customers can rest easy knowing that they are enjoying delicious and healthy products that meet the same high-quality standards as all Natural Grocers products. Artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives, and hydrogenated oils, have no place within the pages of the Holly Deals magazine.

Check out the 2021 Holly Deals Magazine

2021 HOLLY DEALS DETAILS: Natural Grocers has its communities covered for the holidays:

STOCKING STUFFERS: Fill stockings with Holly Deals Stocking Stuffers of good4u℠ and indulgent goodies that will satisfy everyone – even furry family members. From organic snack packs and chocolate galore to bath bombs and organic beeswax lip balms, sometimes it’s the small stuff that makes all the difference.

PARTY FOODS: A ‘must have’ for any party, no matter the size, Holly Deals party foods make it effortless to ‘wow’ guests with olives, hummus, pickles, cheese, chips, crackers, and more. For fresh fruit or veggies to add to a charcuterie board, check out the 100% organic produce department.

BAKING & COOKING: Is it the holiday season without the smell of freshly baked goods in the air? Luckily, Natural Grocers’ customers don’t need to find out. Whether it’s gluten-free baking mixes, raw & unfiltered honey, organic chocolate chips or vegan marshmallows, Holly Deals will help make sure those pies and cookies live up to holiday expectations. Holly Deals also offers savings on grocery essentials for holiday meals such as extra virgin olive oil, Irish butter, bone broth, and organic frozen vegetables.

HEALTH & BEAUTY: Holly Deals gift-giving options don’t end with stocking stuffers – check out the health & beauty section for luxurious self-care products, eco-friendly home goods, and chemical-free body care products. Pick up Himalayan salt lamps, essential oils & diffusers, stasher bags or bath salts for those hard-to-shop for friends and family on the list.

SUPPLEMENTS: With all the good cheer, parties, eating and drinking – and a pinch of holiday stress – taking care of oneself is as important as ever. Look to Holly Deals vitamins & supplements section for important immune system support. Choose from zinc & quercetin, elderberry, magnesium, probiotics, and more to help support immune health through the holiday season.

Instagram Fam Giveaways

Natural Grocers’ Instagram family are invited to participate in two special Holly Deal giveaway opportunities in December:

Holly Deals Chocolove® + Natural Grocers Giveaway: Two winners will receive a $50 Natural Grocers gift card and 12 assorted chocolate bars plus three limited-edition holiday collection chocolate bars from Chocolove. Follow @NaturalGrocers and @Chocolove on Instagram for a chance to win from December 10-13.

Two winners will receive a $50 Natural Grocers gift card and 12 assorted chocolate bars plus three limited-edition holiday collection chocolate bars from Chocolove. Follow @NaturalGrocers and @Chocolove on Instagram for a chance to win from December 10-13. Holiday Gift Card Giveaway: Give – and receive – the gift of high-quality nutritious groceries, supplements, body care, and household goods. Watch @NaturalGrocers on Instagram from December 20-22 for a chance to win two $100 Natural Grocers gift cards – one for the winner and one to gift their tagged friend.“The winter holidays and our Holly Deals program has always been a favorite time of year for the Natural Grocers family,” remarked Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. “Although this year came with its own unique set of challenges, as a community we have met those challenges with kindness and determination that united our communities. We are more than ready to celebrate together and are excited that our Holly Deals will make it easier – and even more affordable – for our community members to do the same.”