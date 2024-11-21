Wellington Community Band to Perform Free Christmas Concert in Wellington on December 15

The Wellington Community Band, a treasured local ensemble, invites the community to its annual Free Christmas Concert at 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2025. The festive performance will occur at the Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Ave, Wellington, CO.

Under the expert direction of Ms. Linda Anderson, the band will fill the hall with the sounds of holiday cheer, featuring a mix of classic Christmas favorites and lively contemporary tunes. The concert promises to be a heartwarming celebration of the season, perfect for families and music enthusiasts.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, an intermission will feature a cash-only bake sale, offering delicious homemade treats. Proceeds from the bake sale will support the band’s ongoing efforts to bring music to the Wellington community.

Event Details:

Where : Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Ave, Wellington, CO

Cost : Free Admission (Donations Welcome)

Extras: Cash bake sale during intermission

The Wellington Community Band is composed of talented musicians from the local area, united by a shared passion for music and community engagement. Their annual holiday concert has become a beloved tradition in Northern Colorado, spreading joy and showcasing the power of live music.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the season with your neighbors and enjoy a memorable afternoon of music and holiday spirit. For updates and information about the band, visit their Facebook page.

Join the Celebration

Make plans to attend this festive event, and bring your friends and family to enjoy the musical magic of the holiday season.