10 Perfect Pie Recipes from Northern Colorado Bakers

As the holiday season approaches, there’s no better time to indulge in the comforting embrace of a homemade pie. Northern Colorado boasts a vibrant community of bakers who have perfected their craft, offering a delightful array of pies that cater to every palate. Here are ten exceptional pie recipes from local bakers, each accompanied by insights and tips to inspire your own baking endeavors.

1. Classic Apple Pie

Baker: Renee the Baker, Fort Collins

Renee’s apple pie is a celebration of local produce, featuring a flaky crust filled with tender, cinnamon-spiced apples. She emphasizes the importance of using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to achieve the best flavor. “When you buy pies from Renee the Baker, you are supporting the local food economy as well as a woman-owned and sustainability-built business,” she notes.

Recipe: Renee the Baker’s Apple Pie

2. Chocolate Silk Pie

Baker: Fiona’s Deli, Bakery, and Catering, Fort Collins

This decadent pie features a rich, velvety chocolate filling nestled in a buttery crust, topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Fiona’s Deli is renowned for its commitment to quality, offering a variety of pies that delight the senses.

Recipe: Fiona’s Chocolate Silk Pie

3. Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Baker: Buttermilk Bakery & Pie Shop, Fort Collins

Combining the tartness of apples with the richness of homemade caramel and a hint of sea salt, this pie offers a delightful twist on a classic favorite. Buttermilk Bakery prides itself on using the best ingredients, including local flours and farm-fresh eggs, to create their baked goods.

Recipe: Buttermilk Bakery’s Salted Caramel Apple Pie

4. Bourbon Pecan Pie

Baker: Fiona’s Deli, Bakery, and Catering, Fort Collins

This pie elevates the traditional pecan pie by adding a splash of bourbon, infusing the filling with a warm, rich flavor that complements the crunchy pecans. Fiona’s Deli offers this and other delectable pies, perfect for any occasion.

Recipe: Fiona’s Bourbon Pecan Pie

5. Cherry Almond Pie

Baker: Renee the Baker, Fort Collins

Renee’s Cherry Almond Pie combines tart cherries with a hint of almond, all encased in a tender, flaky crust. She offers vegan options for her fruit pies, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a slice.

Recipe: Renee the Baker’s Cherry Almond Pie

6. Key Lime Pie

Baker: Fiona’s Deli, Bakery, and Catering, Fort Collins

This refreshing pie features a tangy key lime filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream—a perfect balance of sweet and tart. Fiona’s Deli’s commitment to quality ingredients shines through in this delightful dessert.

Recipe: Fiona’s Key Lime Pie

7. Pumpkin Pie

Baker: Buttermilk Bakery & Pie Shop, Fort Collins

A holiday staple, this pumpkin pie features a smooth, spiced filling made from fresh pumpkins, nestled in a buttery, flaky crust. Buttermilk Bakery’s dedication to using local ingredients ensures a pie that’s both delicious and wholesome.

Recipe: Buttermilk Bakery’s Pumpkin Pie

8. Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Baker: Fiona’s Deli, Bakery, and Catering, Fort Collins

This indulgent pie combines the richness of chocolate with the warmth of bourbon and the crunch of pecans, all in a flaky crust. It’s a decadent treat that’s sure to impress.

Recipe: Fiona’s Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

9. Apple Cranberry Raspberry Almond Pie

Baker: Renee the Baker, Fort Collins

This pie offers a delightful medley of flavors, combining the sweetness of apples and raspberries with the tartness of cranberries and a hint of almond. Renee’s focus on local sourcing ensures a fresh and flavorful pie.

Recipe: Renee the Baker’s Apple Cranberry Raspberry Almond Pie

10. Coconut Cream Pie

Baker: Fiona’s Deli, Bakery, and Catering, Fort Collins

This pie features a creamy coconut filling topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes, all in a flaky crust—a tropical delight that’s sure to please.

Recipe: Fiona’s Coconut Cream Pie

These pies represent the rich culinary talent found in Northern Colorado. Whether you’re looking to try your hand at baking or seeking the perfect pie for your holiday table, these local bakers offer recipes and creations that are sure to delight. Support your local bakeries and enjoy a slice (or two) of these delectable pies this season.