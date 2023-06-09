Windsor Art & Heritage Center to Present Young at Art: a Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor Museums is partnering with the Clearview Library District to present Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations this summer from July 7 to August 13 at the Art & Heritage Center, 116 N. 5th Street. The Art & Heritage Center is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.; admission is free.

The Caldecott Medal is awarded by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, for excellence in art for young readers. The Caldecott Collection of Children’s Book Illustrations is part of the permanent collection of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas. The exhibition celebrates the vision and talent of twenty-eight award-winning artists, including original illustrations from Caldecott Medal recipients and from “runner-up” honor book artists.

The Town of Windsor Museums and the Clearview Library District will present a variety of events and programs in conjunction with the exhibition:

Young at Art Family Opening Party, in partnership with the Windsor Arts Commission, will be held Saturday, July 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. An Art LIVE! Events, food trucks, the Clearview Library District Bookmobile, a family art activity, and more will be offered.

Books at Heart program events with staff from the Windsor Culture Division and the Clearview Library District will be offered on Friday, July 7, and Friday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Both events will include a reading of a Caldecott Award winning book and an art project inspired by the illustrations. Register for the July 7 event featuring Wonder Walkers by Micha Archer on the Clearview Library District website. Register for the July 21 event featuring Color Zoo by Lois Ehlert on the Clearview Library District website.

Brush Up on Caldecott Winners, a squeegee art event for adults 18 and older, will take place on Tuesday, July 11, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is on the Clearview Library District website.

An Evening with Illustrator Mark Ludy will take place on Tuesday, July 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy a discussion of Ludy’s work and the world of children’s book illustration; register on the Clearview Library District website.

An Art Like an Illustrator session will be offered at the Art & Heritage Center on Monday, July 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will create a multimedia collage in the style of Mo Willems’ Caldecott Honor-winning book Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale. Ages 6 to 12; register on the Clearview Library District website.

A Getting Crafty session will be offered at the Art & Heritage Center on Tuesday, July 25, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Participants will create a lighthouse craft inspired by Sophie Blackall’s Caldecott Medal-winning book Hello Lighthouse. Ages 6 to 12; register on the Clearview Library District website.

Stop by during exhibition open hours to explore art and read books together in our story nook inside the exhibition.

Learn more about the Art & Heritage Center’s current and upcoming exhibitions at https://bit.ly/ArtAndHeritageCenter.

Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. For more about ExhibitsUSA, visit www.eusa.org. Learn more about the Mid-America Arts Alliance at www.maaa.org.