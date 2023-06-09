Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Purchases New Vision Charter School for Creation of Child and Family Campus

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) has purchased New Vision Charter School, at 2500 E 1st Street in Loveland. The building is attached to the current Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Loveland-Pulliam Club. It will allow BGCLC to expand the location into a comprehensive childcare campus and resource for local families.

The new campus will house child care and youth development for children ages 0 and 18 through a partnership between BGCLC and Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center. At capacity, the campus will serve over 350 young people daily, focusing on those children and families with the greatest need in the Loveland community. Renovations will begin over the summer, and Dohn Construction has been hired to lead the construction. BGCLC programming will continue to operate during renovations, with the entire campus opening in early 2024.

“We are so excited to see this campus come to life, and completing the purchase of the New Vision Charter School is a big step forward for this innovative project,” said Allison Hines, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County. “Our staff and board recognized the need to increase child care access for local families and showed bold vision in embarking on a collaborative approach that has not been seen before in Larimer County.”

Initial nonprofit partners include United Way of Larimer County, Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, and Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, with the goal of also including physical and mental health providers, bilingual resource navigation, and culturally attuned services for families. United Way of Larimer County will lead the fundraising efforts to complete the $2M retrofit to meet childcare licensing requirements and add functional office space.

Christina Taylor, CEO of the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County (ECCLC), believes this campus concept is truly transformational in how we support children and families in our community. “It takes a village to raise children,” she said. “And we are taking an important step in reestablishing that village for many families in Loveland. ECCLC is proud to be a partner on this important project so that we can expand childcare access alongside other critical support for families.”

Echoing this sentiment, Deirdre Sullivan, President and CEO of United Way of Larimer County, said, “This campus is a physical representation of a new way of working as a sector to best support children, youth, and families. Working together, under one roof, amplifies collaboration, reduces duplication, and in the end, allows us to provide high-quality care for our community and hopefully expand this model across Larimer County.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Club environment is a safe place staffed by trained professionals, offering premier youth development programs to youth ages 6-18. BGCLC provides services in Fort Collins, Estes Park, Loveland, and Wellington and serves over 2,500 youth annually. Thank you to our major partners Bank of Colorado and PFS Insurance Group, Sage Homes, and Dutch Bros. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, visit www.begreatlarimer.org.

About United Way of Larimer County

United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) leads philanthropy in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent, and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. A community’s needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and a commitment to equity and inclusion. UWLC strives to strengthen our community by supporting youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County. To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your local community, visit www.uwaylc.org.

About Early Childhood Council of Larimer County

Early Childhood Council of Larimer County (ECCLC) is an independent nonprofit organization that rallies support, resources, and awareness to ensure every young child in our community has quality early childhood experiences so they thrive from day one. We work tirelessly and strategically together with everyone important in a young child’s life, from parents to teachers, and from physicians to psychologists, to equitably modernize and prioritize early childhood experiences. We provide expert coaching and consultation, build leadership capacity, incubate innovative ideas, spearhead community collaboration, advocate for policies and funding, and design and pilot programs. To learn more about ECCLC, visit www.ecclc.org

About Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center

Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center provides quality, affordable, early childhood care for families of all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. We believe in supporting families and strengthening our community by providing a safe, nurturing and supportive education for our children. We are honored to be a partner of the youth campus, offering 12 classrooms to children ages 6 weeks-5, serving a total of 204 children. This campus will help alleviate two critical issues families face when seeking childcare; capacity and affordability. To learn more about Teaching Tree, visit www.teaching-tree.org.