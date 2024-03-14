Windsor High School to Present ‘9 to 5’ Musical April 11 – 13

The Windsor High School Theatre Department will present “9 to 5” at 7 p.m. April 11 – 13, in the school’s auditorium (1100 W Main St., Windsor, Colo.). Tickets can be purchased at whstheatreco.booktix.com or at the door.
In the production, three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can’t do, even in a man’s world. Pushed to the boiling point, the female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the smarmy man that they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy, and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy — giving their boss the boot. While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.
The characters in the production include:
-
Violet Newstead: Sage Anderson
-
Doralee Rhodes: Libby Lightfoot
-
Judy Bernly: Opal Schlessman
-
Franklin Hart, Jr.: Nelson Welton
-
Roz Keith / Ensemble: Leah Gilmore
-
Joe / Ensemble: Owen Burnett
-
Dwayne / Ensemble: Jack Farmer
-
Josh / Ensemble: Joshua Sandez
-
Missy Hart / Ensemble: Reese Navarro
-
Maria / Ensemble: Ryann Stroup
-
Dick / Ensemble: Hunter Crow
-
Kathy / Ensemble: Sariah Richmond
-
Margaret / Ensemble: Ryele Pena
-
Bob Enright / Ensemble: Daniel Wicker
-
Tinsworthy / Ensemble: Oliver Lodato
-
Detective / Ensemble: Eliam Boyer
-
Doctor / Ensemble: Kiaya Ludwig
-
Candy Striper / Ensemble: Lyla Bumford
-
New Employee / Ensemble: Kara Haj
Ensemble:
-
Gisele Gates
-
Emily Irwin
-
Gabe King
-
Conley Lewis
-
Bea Payne
-
Joy Perry-Grice
-
Kylee Reinman
-
Jada Scifres
-
In total, the production includes 27 students onstage, 30 backstage, and 20 students in the orchestra pit.
“9 to 5” is led by Julie Estrada, director; Todd Welch, technical director; Amy Murphy, vocal direction; Katie Strength, costumes; Jerrod Griebel, accompanist; Candace Martinez, choreography; and Everett Shryock, conductor.
Members of the media are invited to attend the dress rehearsal at 6 p.m. April 3. For more information, email engage@weldre4.org.
