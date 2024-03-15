Windsor Teen Wins State Poetry Out Loud Competition 

Headed to National Finals to represent Colorado in Washington, DC

Gov. Polis, Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), and Empowered are pleased to announce that Rize Simmons of Windsor High School in Weld County has been named the 2024 Colorado Poetry Out Loud State Champion. Simmons will advance to the national competition in April.

“As the son of a poet, I understand the value poetry and the arts bring to students, and all Coloradans. Poetry brings people together, uplifts those who are struggling, and serves as an important outlet for personal expression. I am proud of all the Colorado poets showcased during this competition and congratulate Rize Simmons on this exciting achievement, and wish him luck as he represents Colorado on the national stage,” said Governor Polis

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages high school students to learn about classic and contemporary poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. Since the program began in 2005, more than four million students across the country have participated in Poetry Out Loud.

“Poetry and creative writing have the power to inspire and move us, and we are proud to congratulate Rize for winning the Poetry Out Loud competition and moving on to the national competition,” said First Gentleman Marlon Reis. “Winning this competition takes a lot of literary creativity, passion, and dedication, and is something our community celebrates. Colorado is proud of you and we will be cheering you on at nationals.”

Recently, 11 students from 11 Colorado schools competed at the annual state finals at the Denver Center for Performing Arts—The Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre. This year’s event was attended by Governor Polis, emceed by award-winning poet and author Dominique Christina and judged by some of Colorado’s finest poets: Kerrie Joy, Ashley Cornelius, Joe Hutchinson, and Meca’Ayo.

Rize Simmons, from Windsor High School, had the highest scores for his performance of “Songs for the People,” by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, “Black Boys Play the Classics,” by Toi Derricotte, and “The Song of the Smoke,” by W. E. B. Du Bois. As State Champion, Simmons will receive $500 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C., with an adult chaperone to compete in the Poetry Out Loud national competition. Windsor High School will also receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.

When asked what draws him to poetry, Simmons said, “I appreciate how in a poem, every word has a purpose on the page. I like thinking about how the poet put it there for a reason.”

Hana Kebede, the 2023 Colorado Poetry Out Loud champion, from Overland High School in Aurora, was first runner up, receiving $100 along with $200 for her school. Lorena Orozco, from Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, was second runner up.

A total of $50,000 in awards and school/organization stipends will be given at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals, held from April 30 – May 2, 2024, including a $20,000 award for the National Champion, $10,000 for second place, $5,000 for third place, and $1,000 for fourth through ninth places. The Colorado Poetry Out Loud competition is overseen by CCI and Empowered to encourage young Colorado performers to bring the words of great poets to life and celebrate the role of poetry in literary history and contemporary life.

“Poetry Out Loud pairs the power and imagery of poets from across the globe with the inspirational gifts of America’s most outspoken youth today,” said CCI Director Josh Blanchard. “Rize shared such passion and talent, breathing life into W. E. B. Du Bois’ scribed words. All of us at CCI applaud his success and will be cheering him on as he represents Colorado at the national competition.”

“Poetry empowers youth to discover their voices and explore the depths of creative self-expression. We are thrilled to celebrate Rize’s win as he competes in the national competition with youth from across the U.S.,” said Jesse Martinez, CEO of Empowered.

Poetry Out Loud

Poetry Out Loud is a nationwide program that encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. The program, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, aims to help students deepen public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about their literary heritage. The Colorado chapter of Poetry Out Loud is presented by Colorado Creative Industries in partnership with Lighthouse Writers Workshop, collaboratively curating free curriculum and creating events and competitions throughout the state.

Empowered, Ltd.

organizations, and communities. Our 25+ years of experience spans the education, arts and culture, and nonprofit sectors, adding a unique and creative perspective that allows us to think innovatively about your work and your organization’s future. Whether you are in the education sector looking to improve educational outcomes, an arts organization seeking ways to deliver culturally responsive programming, a nonprofit set on pivoting toward the future, or a philanthropic foundation eager to innovate, let us ignite your passion for change and impact. To learn more, go to Empowered is a ground-breaking nonprofit, arts, education, and community-driven consulting group. We are passionate about making a difference and committed to empowering people,organizations, and communities. Our 25+ years of experience spans the education, arts and culture, and nonprofit sectors, adding a unique and creative perspective that allows us to think innovatively about your work and your organization’s future. Whether you are in the education sector looking to improve educational outcomes, an arts organization seeking ways to deliver culturally responsive programming, a nonprofit set on pivoting toward the future, or a philanthropic foundation eager to innovate, let us ignite your passion for change and impact. To learn more, go to www.empowered-people.com

Colorado Creative Industries

Colorado Creative Industries is a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Established to capitalize on the immense potential for our creative sector to enhance economic growth in Colorado, the mission of Colorado Creative Industries is to promote, support, and expand the creative industries to drive Colorado’s economy, grow jobs and enhance our quality of life. coloradocreativeindustri es.org

Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the state’s economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Cannabis Business Office; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office. Learn more at oedit.colorado.gov