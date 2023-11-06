Windsor High School to Present ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Windsor High School Theatre Department will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. November 9 – 11, in the school’s auditorium (1100 W Main St., Windsor, Colo.). Tickets can be purchased at whstheatreco.booktix.com or at the door.

The production begins on the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Societies newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things go from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. These accident-prone characters battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Part “Monty Python,” part “Sherlock Holmes,” this award-winning comedy is guaranteed to leave patrons aching with laughter.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is led by Julie Estrada, director; Todd Welch, technical direction; and Katie Strength, costumes.