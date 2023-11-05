Human Bean Northern Colorado Hosts Holiday Toy Drive to Benefit Santa Cops of Weld County, Serve 6.8 and Life Stories

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

November 9 through December 3, 2023

As part of their annual tradition to bring cheer to children in need over the holidays, Human Bean Northern Colorado is hosting a toy drive from November 9 through December 3, 2023. Customers can bring new and unwrapped gifts for young children and teens to any of the 10 drive-thru locations. Collected donations will be distributed to Santa Cops of Weld County, Serve 6.8 and Life Stories to deliver to children in their respective communities.

“Gifts for all ages, especially teens, are needed this year, and we are so grateful to these organizations that will help us distribute them to different areas of northern Colorado,” said Krista Smith, Assistant Director of Operations for The Human Bean Northern Colorado. “There are so many parents struggling to provide a joyous holiday for their children, it’s comforting for customers to know they could be helping a neighbor in their own town.”

To kick off the drive on Thursday, November 9, The Human Bean will be hosting each nonprofit at one of their locations for Guest Barista Day:

Santa Cops of Weld County will be at 6505 W. 29 th Street in Greeley

Street in Greeley Serve 6.8 will be at 6180 E. Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland

Life Stories will be at 3665 W. 10th Street in Greeley

Additionally, each of those three locations will be donating 10 percent of sales made on November 9.

Santa Cops of Weld County serves to promote a positive relationship between children and the law enforcement in their respective communities. Volunteers from the county’s police department hand delivers toys to children of families who apply to their program. Learn more about Santa Cops of Weld County at greeleypd.com/santa-cops.

Located in Loveland, Serve 6.8 is a Christian nonprofit organization that specializes in mobilizing, resourcing, and connecting the local church to care for people in Northern Colorado. They partner with 50+ churches to provide direct care to those in need. For more information about Serve 6.8 visit serve68.org/.

Life Stories began in 1989 when United Way of Weld County recognized the need to improve the community’s response to child abuse. Today, the organization works to investigate criminal cases of child abuse and provides support for victims and non-offending family members. To learn more about Life Stories visit lifestoriesweld.org.

About Human Bean Northern Colorado: Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

