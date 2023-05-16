Windsor Summer Concert Series Kicks Off June 1

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor’s Summer Concert Series begins June 1 and continues through August 17 on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the bandshell in Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St.

The Summer Concert Series includes:

June 1: Funky Business (Funk)

June 8: Smokin’ (Classic Rock)

June 15: The Parlor Pickers (Country)

June 22: Dale Cisek Band (Variety)

June 29 Michael Morrow and the Culprits (Classic Rock)

July 13: Not Quite Brothers (70s and 80’s Covers)

July 20: Hand Turkey Bank (Groove)

July 27: Stumble Monkey (Rock/Funk)

August 3: Ken Earl and Shameless (Country)

August 10: Heart N Soul (Variety)

August 17: 5280’s Band (80’s)

Each concert features food trucks.

In addition to the concert, the town hosts a Cornhole League. Teams of two are invited to sign up for the June, July, and August Cornhole League. Games will consist of three weeks of regular season play, concluding with an end-of-the-season single-elimination tournament. Registration is $30 per team for anyone 16 and older. To register, visit recreationliveshere.com/RecReg or call 970-674-3500.

The Windsor Summer Concert Series is brought to you by McDonald Toyota, RE/MAX Alliance, Bank of Colorado, iHeart Media, Aims Community College-Windsor Campus, Associates in Family Medicine/Village Medical, Poudre Pet & Family Feed Supply, Poudre Valley REA, All in Roofing Windsor Resource Center, UC Health Blood Donations, Generations Church and Windsor Storage & Farms.

For more information, visit recreationliveshere.com/Concerts.