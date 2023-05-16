A Message from our CEO

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

United Way of Larimer County

April…(snow!) brings May flowers as well as celebrations as the flowers peek through the final dustings of snow this long winter delivered. Many of what and who is recognized in May are symbiotic with the work of the United Way of Larimer County community.

This May, mothers across our community are showered with tissue paper flowers, custom mugs, or perhaps some handmade plastic jewelry with an extra sparkle of lolli-pop sticky. Among many ways in which we honor women, and in particular, mothers, UWLC is proud to honor mothers year-round through programs like WomenGive (providing childcare scholarships to mothers returning to school) and the Larimer Childcare Fund, offering childcare scholarships to all mothers (and others) who can’t afford the high cost of childcare in our community.

May is also Asian Pacific Islander Desi American month. Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) encompasses people from the Asian continent, India, and the Pacific islands of Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia. This annual celebration highlights the heritage and contributions of Asian-Pacific American communities, which are vast, including in our Larimer County Community. UWLC has been honored to work alongside one APIDA-identifying community leader, Karen Wong Brown, founder and Executive Director of Unified Workforce.

Karen supports underrepresented populations as Larimer County aspires towards a diverse and inclusive workforce and highlights cultural celebrations, traditions, and contributions of the APIDA community through events such as the Lunar New Year celebration she hosted in partnership with the BIPOC Alliance last January.

May also marks the recognition of National Mental Health Month. Just last week, the Surgeon General released a statement on the devastating impact of loneliness and isolation as an epidemic in the US. In March, our board of directors learned from Poudre School District’s superintendent, Brian Kingsley, about new data that truly shows what kids in our district need support the most and how UWLC can prioritize these important children, youth, and families.

We are grateful to have you on our team—not only in May but year-round. We’re leaning into learning and action to ensure everyone in Larimer County has what they need to thrive. Please consider supporting this much-needed work by making a gift this month. Whether honoring mothers, people struggling with mental health and belonging or elevating the voices of leaders most impacted by disparities in education and economic stability, your gift to UWLC makes an impact.

With gratitude,

Deirdre Sullivan