Windsor Wonderland Returns to Windsor Dec.7

The Town of Windsor is hosting its annual Windsor Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th St. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This year Santa will arrive just in time for the annual holiday tree lighting proclamation delivered by Windsor Mayor Julie Cline,” said Recreation Coordinator Lexie McConnaughey. “We’re excited to offer an evening filled with festive activities, food and photos with Santa.”

This year Windsor Wonderland will also feature a brand-new holiday parade to conclude the event.

Schedule of Events:

4 – 4:30 p.m.: Cheer Spirit Colorado performance

Cheer Spirit Colorado performance 4 – 6 p.m.: Art Show at the Art & Heritage Center, 116 5 th St.

– Art Show at the Art & Heritage Center, 116 5 St. 4 – 7:30 p.m.: Carriage rides, inflatables, food trucks, smores, live music by the bFlatirons and Windsor Middle School Choir caroling

Carriage rides, inflatables, food trucks, smores, live music by the bFlatirons and Windsor Middle School Choir caroling 4:30 p.m.: Santa arrives by Great Western Railway train

Santa arrives by Great Western Railway train 4:45 p.m.: Annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday proclamation read by Mayor Julie Cline

Annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday proclamation read by Mayor Julie Cline 5 – 7 p.m.: Photos with Santa

Photos with Santa 7:15 p.m.: Deck the Streets holiday parade

Windsor Wonderland is sponsored in part OmniTRAX, State Farm Insurance-Heidi Washburn, ReMax Alliance, AIMS Community College, Civitas Resources, Tea2Go TeaN’ergy, Renewal by Andersen, Traverse Christian Church, Sugar Bee Cookie Company and Lawdog Electric.

Learn more about Windsor Wonderland and other Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture events at www.recreationliveshere.com/227/Windsor-Wonderland