Yesterday and Today” Brings Interactive Beatles’ Concert to Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” opens at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.



Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased at ucstars.com.

A Unique Take on a Beatles’ Tribute

“Yesterday and Today” builds a Beatles’ concert from audience requests. Before the show, audience members submit cards with their favorite Beatles’ song and the reason they chose it. The band takes these requests and creates a unique set list from them. As a bonus, the audience stories provided on the cards for each song selection make up the narrative of the evening.

Brothers Billy, Matthew, and Ryan McGuigan lead the show. Their performance is both a tribute to the Beatles and their late father. It was their father’s love of the Beatles that inspired the concept of an interactive show. Their concerts showcase the stories and memories attached to the Beatles’ legendary music.

2023 Sponsors

The Union Colony Civic Center staff is grateful to the spring 2023 sponsors. Their support allows the UCCC to continue providing the community with world-class entertainment. The spring 2023 semester sponsors include:

· Yoder Family of Companies

· McDonald Toyota

· Orthopaedic & Spine Center

· Double Tree Greeley at Lincoln Park

· Pioneer Press

· UCHealth

To become a sponsor, please contact Celeste McCorvey at celeste.mccorvey@greeleygov. com or 970-350-9878.

The UCCC, 701 10th Ave., is northern Colorado’s premier performing arts venue. It’s owned and operated by the City of Greeley. The venue hosts more than 100 events a year. The lineup includes Broadway musicals, concerts, comedy shows, and local dance and school performances.

Visit ucstars.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Connect with the UCCC at facebook.com/ UnionColonyCivicCenter.