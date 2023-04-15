Windsor vs RHMS – Girls Soccer

Brooklyn Jiricek (14) lofts the ball downfield to switch the field of play in Friday night’s loss to RMHS. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Recently, Rocky Mountain hosted Windsor for Girls Soccer.

The match was tightly contested, with both teams coming close on several occasions.  The closest the match came to being decided was late in the second half when Windsor was awarded a penalty.  Kaitlyn Bhalla of Rocky Mountain guessed right and was able to punch the ball away for a corner.

The match would go into overtime where Addison Osilka for Rocky Mountain was able to find the back of the net.  That goal was assisted by Jace Holley.

Hannah Smith (2) clears the ball out of the Rocky half to alleviate the pressure of the Windsor attack. (Photo by Nick Douglas)

 

