Tim Jackson Recognized as Automotive Industry Leader, Named to Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) has announced the 2023 inductees to the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame. Among the six dealers and two industry-leading supporters being named to the list is Tim Jackson, former President and CEO of CADA.

Tim Jackson is known for his abundant energy and relentless advocacy for the auto industry. During Jackson’s tenure, CADA’s annual revenues and assets have doubled, with assets growing from about $5 million to more than $12 million.

Jackson grew up in Hamilton, Missouri, graduating from J.C. Penney High School. He started and grew an automotive service center into a successful main street operation, which he ran for 10 years before becoming an association executive with the Missouri Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees). Jackson married his high school sweetheart, Beverly, whose dad owned a Ford dealership in Hamilton.

Association management became Jackson’s passion. He studied association management at Florida State University and the University of Texas, earning an American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) certification. Jackson landed the job as head of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association (MPCA).

Jackson was appointed chief staff officer of the United States Jaycees in 1995, overseeing 3,000 chapters, 50 state organizations, and 400,000+ members. He was appointed Colorado State Director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) in 1997, where he met CADA’s Bill Barrow. Seven years later, when Bill was getting ready to retire, he called to suggest Jackson apply for his CADA position, and Jackson joined CADA on November 1, 2004.

Passing legislation protecting Colorado dealers has been his top priority. Over 18 years, Jackson has shepherded 23 franchise law changes through the state legislature, successfully held off repeal efforts of Sunday sales, and worked to shape transportation legislation and regulation. Jackson started Legislative Grassroots Meetings (LGMs); there have been more than 900 LGMs, helping to build productive relationships with lawmakers. Jackson calls LGM’s “our secret sauce” for legislative victories.

Pressure to improve Colorado’s air led to organizing the CADA-supported Clear the Air Foundation (CTAF), which since 2011 has recycled more than 6,500 old, high-emitting vehicles. Revenues from the dealer-donated vehicles have provided scholarships for over 100 auto tech students. In 2012 CADA donated $1 million to create a permanent scholarship endowment.

Jackson has built relationships among Colorado’s new car dealers with frequent personal contact and annual regional meetings, maintaining a high profile for the industry through the successful Denver Auto Show, frequent news interviews, and op-eds in publications throughout Colorado.

“As a non-native to the car world, these inductees are the first stories I learned from dealers that I respect immensely,” Matthew Groves, CADA vice president, said in a written statement. “I am incredibly grateful to our sponsors and the entire hall of fame team for trying to make this honor worthy of the legacy they leave behind.”

Jackson, along with the other seven inductees, will be recognized and celebrated at the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) Annual Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame Dinner and Awards Ceremony, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 10 pm at The Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th St., Denver, Colo. To learn more about the event, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, visit the website at www.PreviewGala.com. Tickets are also on sale for the Denver Auto Show and can be purchased at spotlightcolorado.com.