Your Favorite Disney Characters to Make Loveland Debut

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party is bringing the magic to Loveland guests for the first time through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air. This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers, so be prepared to join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey when Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party, delivering an unforgettable experience to Blue Arena from April 4-7, 2024.Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar's Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice. Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy's room. Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts, and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka. Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration. Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party are on sale now at TREventsComplex.com, and the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at Blue Arena. WHEN: Thursday, April 4 7:00 PM Friday, April 5 7:00 PM Saturday, April 6 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM Sunday, April 7 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM WHERE: Blue Arena – 5290 Arena Circle Loveland, CO 80538