2024 Spring Citizens Academy Applications Open 

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the Spring 2024 Citizens Academy.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

The academy will start on February 13 and run through May 14. Classes will meet from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday nights for 12 classes and one Saturday field day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No classes are scheduled for the week/s of spring break.

The academy is designed to give community members an overview of the operations of LCSO. After kicking off with an introduction to the Sheriff and his command staff, topics and demonstrations include:

Patrol Operations

K9 Program

Bomb Squad/Terrorism

Major Case Investigations

Crime Scene Investigation

Wildland Firefighting

Search and Rescue/Dive Rescue

SWAT/AHCR and Hostage Negotiations

Dispatch

School Resource Officers

Mental Health Co-Responder Program

Drug Task Force

Jail Operations and Programs

The topics are presented by deputies, commanders, and professional staff leaders responsible for each area. One of the highlights of the academy is field day, during which students will participate in live scenarios. The scenarios include responding to calls involving live shooting with simulated ammunition, making traffic stops, building searches, and processing a mock crime scene.

The academy’s capacity is limited and fills up fast. Visit larimer.gov/sheriff for more information and to register. All applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident or business owner in Larimer County. The fee for the academy is $30, which covers the cost of a student t-shirt, materials, and lunch served on field day.