Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum to Hold Art Uncork’d with Renee Piskorski

January 30, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Art, Events 0
PHOTO COURTESY PEXELS.COM

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum will host Art Uncork’d with Renee Piskorski on Thursday, February 11, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm for an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations, and socializing.

Renee Piskorski is an esteemed artist within the Wyoming region who inspires her art through wild places and beautiful creatures within them. She has stated that living in Wyoming allows her to capture birds and animals in their natural surroundings through oil.

Renee works to capture a gesture, an expression, a movement, and a moment in time regarding her subjects. Tickets are limited and selling fast with fees for the tickets, including supplies, hors d’oeuvres, and libations.

No experience is required to participate in Art Uncork’d, and all are encouraged to join in the fun and try something new. The event costs $40 for members and $50 for non-members per person.

For more information regarding Cheyenne Frontier Days, Old West Museum’s Art Uncork’d with Renee Piskorski, including where to reserve a spot, visit: https://cfdartshow.com/products/art-uncorkd-with-renee-piskorski-on-february-11-2021?_pos=1&_sid=91465ff79&_ss=r

