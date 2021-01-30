Public Help Sought Out to Locate Second Suspect in Robbery and Attempted Murder

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigators ask the public to help locate a second suspect connected to an armed robbery that took place on Saturday, January 23 at 1:31 am at the 7-11 gas station located at 200 North Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins.

Patrol deputies responded to the scene and contacted a 23-year-old male clerk who said he had been shot while chasing one of the suspects. The clerk reported that he was stocking items when the two males entered.

Both of the males wore clothing and masks that covered the majority of their features, with one male grabbing a carton of beer and both suspects fleeing the store while the clerk chased them. The clerk was shot by one of the suspects in the parking lot, but the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators responded to the scene that night and worked through the weekend to develop leads that led to the arrest of one of the suspects. The LCSO investigators and the Fort Collins Police Services SWAT team arrested a 16-year old Christian Lee Burley of Fort Collins on Sunday, January 24, at 1 am in the 100 block of Briarwood Road.

Christian was charged with the following offenses: 18-3-102(1) (A) Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder – Class 2 Felony, 18-3-202 (1)(A) Assault in the First Degree – Class 3 Felony, 18-3-302(1)(A) Aggravated Robbery – Class 3 Felony, 18-12-108(1) Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender – Class 5 Felony, and 18-12-108 (1)(A) Possession of Handgun by Juvenile – Class 2 Misdemeanor.