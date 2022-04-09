Unearth Your Creative Spirit by Taking a Fun Art Class!

Marge Corcoran, Artist & Owner, Blue Moose Art Gallery



Leave the “I’m not creative” mindset at the door because, believe it or not, everybody is creative! These days, students are flocking to the adult art classes offered at the Blue Moose Art Gallery. In April, alone, there are 27 classes ready and waiting to inspire you. The instructors are professional artists who have their art in the gallery. They will teach you techniques and you will leave with a piece that you’re very proud of.

The instructors offer a myriad of choices, including clay, watercolor, acrylics, fused glass, precious metal clay, alcohol ink, jewelry, wool felting, drawing, mixed media, Cricut, mandalas, silk scarves, poker, photography, and more. Coming soon is a wet wool felting class.

The gallery offers in-person, virtual, private, and on-demand classes. Plus, we’re introducing kids’ classes soon.

We enjoy offering private classes for seniors, book clubs, teachers, professional offices, and bridal parties, to name a few. If you have an idea, just let us know.

With a motto of “we’re not your typical art gallery – we have fun,” we’re not the kind of gallery that you must whisper in. We gut laugh, get to know our customers, tell stories, play music, have a guessing jar, and host many fun events all year long. Our customers call the gallery their “happy place.”

The Blue Moose Art Gallery is in midtown Fort Collins at 4032 S College Avenue, next to 3 Margaritas. Our gorgeous 2,500 square foot gallery hosts 85 Colorado artists with more than 3,400 items on display. If you want to be amazed, we welcome you to visit us. We guarantee that you’ll have a fun time.

To stay updated about our classes and events, please subscribe to our newsletter at: https://bluemooseartgallery.com/subscribe For more information about the gallery and our classes, please visit https://bluemooseartgallery.com/ . We look forward to seeing you.





