Calling All 35th Annual Bike to Work-Day Station Hosts and Co-Hosts!

Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day will be here soon. On Wednesday, June 22, Fort Collins will celebrate 35 years of bicycling and pedestrian mobility as an integral part of our community culture. We will see nearly 6,000 total participants this year who will hop on two wheels, skateboards, or out walking/jogging on the lookout for free breakfast and camaraderie between 6:30 and 9:30 am at breakfast stations located all around town.

If your business or organization is committed to hosting or co-hosting a free breakfast station, sign up online by Wednesday, May 4 at 5 pm at: survey.alchemer.com/s3/6777683/2022-BTWD-Breakfast-Station-Host-Sign-Up-Form-copy.

Dates to remember:

Call issued: April 1

Call ends: May 4 at 5 pm

Final location confirmation: May 11

Drop-in packet pick-up: June 16 (more details to come)

Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day: June 22 between 6:30 am and 9:30 am (always the 4th Wednesday in June)

Please feel free to reach out with any questions, especially if you are a first-time station host or co-host. Remember that station locations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.