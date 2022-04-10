Weld County Receives $619,957 in Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Assistance

Weld County has been awarded $619,957 in federal funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) for emergency food and shelter assistance, to address ongoing community challenges and the need that has persisted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaired and facilitated by United Way of Weld County, a Weld County EFSP Local Board determines how the funds are distributed.

Nonprofit, faith-based, and governmental organizations that serve Weld County residents are encouraged to apply. The funding will be distributed through two phases and applications, the first being $151,550 (Phase 39) for ongoing challenges and the second $468,407 (Phase ARPA-R) that is more focused on pandemic-related needs. Current or former EFSP participation is not required for participation. The deadline for Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R applications is end of day on Monday, April 25.

The Weld County EFSP Local Board consists of representatives from the community, local government, and nonprofit agencies and is responsible for recommending funding based on applications submitted. Awarded funds may be used to serve vulnerable populations with congregate meals, other food, mass shelter, other temporary shelter, supplies, rent and mortgage assistance and utilities assistance. EFSP funds can supplement existing food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was established in 1983 to supplement the capacity of local organizations in providing emergency food and shelter to households facing a crisis situation. The program is overseen by a National Board, chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), that consists of representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide. In its 39-year history, local United Ways have helped facilitate the distribution of over $5.0 billion in EFSP funds to more than 14,000 human services agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the United States.

Under the terms of the grant from the EFSP National Board, local emergency food and shelter organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be nonprofit or faith-based organizations or units of government; 2) have an accounting system; 3) practice nondiscrimination; 4) have demonstrated capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 5) if they are a nonprofit or faith-based organization, have a voluntary board.

For more information on the Weld County Emergency Food and Shelter Program or to obtain a Phase 39 and/or Phase ARPA-R application, contact Shawn Walcott, director of household stability, at SWalcott@UnitedWay-Weld.org or 970-353-4300.