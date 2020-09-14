What is Behind Wellington’s Outdoor Fine Art Painting

September 14, 2020, will mark the 2 year Anniversary of Wellington’s favorite piece of outdoor fine art.

Wellington Main Street Design Committee named the painting on Wellington’s Town Hall on Cleveland street “Our Home on the Front Range.”

“This painting is the culmination of ideas among the artist and the Wellington Main Street Design Committee members; put into the paint,” said Shandy. “The finished piece is the result of countless months of think-tanking, vision boards, and sketches and it represents this beautiful area we all call home,” Shandy said.

The 7 feet tall and 16 feet long outdoor fine art piece is proudly on display on the outside of Wellington’s Town Hall. Shandy worked closely with the Wellington Main Street Design Committee for over a year conceptualizing the piece. She wanted passers-by to capture the love she has of the area and admiration for the town through the bright orange evening skies, a crisp silhouetted mountain line, strong yet subdued local farms surrounded by abundant wildlife. “I’m in love with the natural beauty of our Colorado and its Wellington. Always inspiring, always refreshing, and sustaining. I don’t know of another place where I could feel more at home and connected,” said Shandy

During the preparation process of the panels’ painting surface, Shandy wrote in primer, “I love (symbolled with a heart) Wellington.” Those raised edges of the initial marks of adoration can still be seen through the final paint layers. When the light glare hits those areas just so, take a closer look; and feel the heartfelt sentiment.