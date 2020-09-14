What is Behind Wellington’s Outdoor Fine Art Painting

September 14, 2020, will mark the 2 year Anniversary of Wellington’s favorite piece of outdoor fine art.
Wellington Main Street Design Committee named the painting on Wellington’s Town Hall on Cleveland street “Our Home on the Front Range.”
“This painting is the culmination of ideas among the artist and the Wellington Main Street Design Committee members; put into the paint,” said Shandy. “The finished piece is the result of countless months of think-tanking, vision boards, and sketches and it represents this beautiful area we all call home,” Shandy said.
The 7 feet tall and 16 feet long outdoor fine art piece is proudly on display on the outside of Wellington’s Town Hall. Shandy worked closely with the Wellington Main Street Design Committee for over a year conceptualizing the piece. She wanted passers-by to capture the love she has of the area and admiration for the town through the bright orange evening skies, a crisp silhouetted mountain line, strong yet subdued local farms surrounded by abundant wildlife. “I’m in love with the natural beauty of our Colorado and its Wellington. Always inspiring, always refreshing, and sustaining. I don’t know of another place where I could feel more at home and connected,” said Shandy
During the preparation process of the panels’ painting surface, Shandy wrote in primer, “I love (symbolled with a heart) Wellington.” Those raised edges of the initial marks of adoration can still be seen through the final paint layers. When the light glare hits those areas just so, take a closer look; and feel the heartfelt sentiment.
But before the paint started flying, preparatory works needed to be carefully rendered, considering the final piece and its ever-present existence serving the town and passers-by. From sketches in graphite to sketches in loose washes of paint, the image was rendered multiple times giving the artist and committee sample pictures for reference, critique, and visualization. Shandy presented a well laid-out vision board complete with a color palette, a painted sketch, and reference photos. Elements of the final project were agreed upon and wheels were set into motion to begin the painting process.
The final piece was sketched in a thin white paint on a neutral background. The tinted primer worked as a great base color. Carefully considering each line, detail, and block of color, Shandy brought “Our Home on the Front Range” to fruition.
Completion spanned across a five-month time frame.
“For me, great thought goes into the signing of a painting. I don’t want my signature to be too bold, yet, at the same time, I am proud of paintings that ‘turn out’ and I want to display my signature proudly. A signature should be cohesive with the piece as a whole, adding that final touch of finish” said Shandy.
The panels were installed by Wellington’s own, Dynamic Image on August 30th, 2018. Shandy was fortunate enough to witness the panels being put into place, a most memorable experience. Shandy fondly recalls, Josh joking with folks on the sidewalk, “don’t feed the antelope!” remarking about how naturalistically they were painted.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on September 14th, 2018 — a day Shandy says she will never forget. “It was brilliantly sunny yet cool. Food and beverages were provided, photographers were present but most dear to me, the design committee members, fans of my work, friends, family, and acquaintances all came together to help in the celebration of a new piece of original art. This piece served as a gift to the community, what an honor to be a part of it all.”
Shandy spoke a bit about the piece and presented the Wellington Main Street Design Committee with a gift… the painted study which she used to map out the final piece, custom framed and ready for display.
Today, the piece serves as promotional materials for the Town of Wellington and a point of interest when traveling along Main Street in Wellington, CO.
For more information regarding Wellington’s Outdoor Fine Art Painting or Shandy Staab, visit: www.ShandyStaab.com
