The Larimer County Farmers Alliance is hosting a Tools at Scale Workshop with Derrick Hoffman of Hoffman farms Sunday, September 20 at Hoffman Farms located at 33177 Pikes Peak Drive in Greeley.
Those who participate in the workshop will be educated through hand-on learning about the multitude of tools used for various levels of production at Hoffman Farms. Additionally, farmers Derrick and Hanmei Hoffman will help with the workshop, which will be held outdoors and physically distanced, requiring all those who attend to wear masks.
Tickets for the Tools at Scale workshop are free to the public but require all who attend to reserve prior to attending the workshop.
Topics to be covered at the workshop are as follows:
- Groundbreaking – I.e. turning a hay field into specialty crop beds
- Bed Forming – with or without drip lines, plastic mulch
- Water delivery infrastructure
- Planting in the field at scale with seedlings, tractor planter, water wheel etc.
- Cultivation and weed control methods
- Harvest techniques for volume
- Wash/Pack for volume
- Cold storage for volume
For more information regarding the LCFA Tools at Scale Workshop, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tools-at-scale-workshop-with-derrick-hanmei-hoffman-of-hoffman-farms-tickets-120333758511
