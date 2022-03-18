Northern Colorado News Audio Update: March 18, 2022

Listen to today’s audio update.

Windsor Police is Calling for Public Assistance in connection with graffiti damage at Eastman Skate Park. The vandalism was found in multiple areas scattered throughout the skate park on Monday, March 14. The Windsor Police Department encourages anyone with information about the vandalism to call the non-emergency number at 970-674-6400

Daylight Saving Time is a good time to TEST smoke alarms. The Red Cross says to make sure smoke alarms are on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Also, replace alarms that are 10 years or older. It’s a good time to Practice your two-minute escape plan and Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

Get Lost in Space with the Fort Collins Symphony

Buckle up SciFi fans and join the Fort Collins Symphony and Maestro Wes Kenney, the Lyric Cinema, the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, and FoCo Comic Con for an intergalactic Get Lost in Space adventure! At the helm of this multi-day event is the CBS Star Trek franchise science consultant and Fort Collins native Dr. Erin Macdonald. Go to lyriccinema.com for tickets.

A new stretching studio has opened in Fort Collins. StretchLab, at 2720 Council Tree Ave will introduce people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern, fun, and approachable environment. The studio can be reached at (970) 233-2505.

