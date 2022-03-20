Northern Colorado News Audio Update: March 20, 2022

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your March 20th North Forty News update…

In fort collins, the Next Phase of the Active Modes Plan is Open for Public Comment. It combines and updates the City’s 2011 Pedestrian Plan and 2014 Bicycle Plan. FC Moves. To learn more about the Active Modes Plan and sign up for updates, visit fcgov.com

At a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Meeting, the Commission members passed a $29 price point for the Keep Colorado Wild Pass (KCW Pass) – less than half the price of the current annual parks pass. It provides access to all Colorado State Parks. The pass will be available at your local DMV starting in 2023.

A new CBD-infused roll-on gel has been released by Colorado-based hemp bioscience company CFH, Ltd. The new Rapid Relief Roll-on Gel, features an easy-to-use rollerball applicator. It’s is a dual-action gel containing menthol and CBD used for rapid relief of tense muscles and joints.

These stories and more are on the North Forty News website at northfortynews.com.

