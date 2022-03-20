Next Phase of Active Modes Plan Open for Public Comment

As City staff continuously work to develop Fort Collins’ Active Modes Plan, city residents are invited to participate in the next phase of public comment from now through the end of March.

The Active Modes Plan is combining and updating the City’s 2011 Pedestrian Plan and 2014 Bicycle Plan. FC Moves, the City’s transportation planning department, is leading the effort.

For this next phase of engagement, residents can provide feedback on the draft bikeway network recommendations through an online survey and mapping exercise. Both resources can be found online at fcgov.com/WalkBikePlan.

“We know how much our community values active transportation choices, especially biking,” said Nick Heimann, an active modes specialist with the City. “We want to make sure everyone’s voice can be heard as this plan will guide our active modes efforts for the next few years.”

The mapping exercise and survey will be open through the end of March. Future engagement opportunities will be announced as they become available.

To learn more about the Active Modes Plan and sign up for updates, visit fcgov.com/WalkBikePlan and ourcity.fcgov.com/active-modes-plan.