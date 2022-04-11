Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 11, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 11 North Forty News update…

Great Plates of Downtown has raised over $133,000 to Benefit Food Bank for Larimer County.

Forty-eight Fort Collins restaurants welcomed patrons to celebrate Great Plates for a 17th consecutive year in early March.

For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can provide two meals’ worth of food. Throughout its history, Great Plates of Downtown has raised nearly $1 million, allowing the Food Bank to provide more than 1.9 million meals.

A Nursing Shortage Program Manager has been hired by Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development to address the shortage of nurses in our region. Carol Salter joins LCEWD as its first Nursing Shortage Program Manager.

Carol will work with health care partners and community leaders to build a shared understanding of the scale of the nursing shortage in our region.

She started work on March 31.

In Larimer County, the United Way and the Early Childhood Council are partnering to offer a one-stop shop for local families to access both childcare providers and financial scholarships.

The Larimer Childcare Fund will distribute approximately $350,000 in scholarship funding to local families through the Larimer Childcare Connect online portal.

That website is at uwaylc.org/ChildcareFund

