Today’s Weather: 4/11/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be a mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see mostly clouds that will give way to clearing overnight. Low 41F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 6 32 36 63 Berthoud 2 31 63 41 Fort Collins 4 29 62 41 Greeley 1 28 65 38 Laporte 6 32 61 41 Livermore 1 27 44 22 Loveland 4 33 63 41 Red Feather Lakes 6 28 46 25 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 26 49 29 Wellington 0 28 61 38 Windsor 1 31 64 37 *As of April 11, 2022 7:45am