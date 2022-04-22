Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 22, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s the script:

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 22nd North Forty News update…

—-

Colorado State University is offering guidance for flock owners to defend against avian influenza.

This year, avian influenza has been detected in wild bird species across 31 states. Also, there have been detections in backyard and commercial poultry flocks – impacting more than 45 million poultry and birds.

On our website, we have the article with signs, how it is being transmitted, and how to protect your own flock.

—

And, our photo of the week publishes today on social media and on our website.

The amazing photo is of an Osprey Diving into City Park Lake in Fort Collins. The photo was taken by Fort Collins resident Rawlin Davidson.

Submit yours to yourphotos@northfortynews.com.

—-

In our New SCENE section this week, Treasures in our Backyard. Local writer Tim Van Schmidt visits two very cool Colorado experiences right here in Northern Colorado. Most people who live here probably don’t know about them.

Check it out on our website, or pick up a free copy at one of our newsstands throughout Northern Colorado.

—-

Bluegrass and Blues will rock the streets of Loveland once again…

Downtown Loveland’s One Sweet Summer Events are Returning.

The event series will be at The Foundry Plaza on Saturday, June 11th

For a schedule of events visit the website at downtownloveland.org.

—-