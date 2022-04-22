Today’s Weather: 4/22/22

April 22, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust. High 82F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming S and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Tonight will be overcast. Areas of blowing dust. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 0 43 83 41
Berthoud 2 45 82 44
Fort Collins 3 46 82 44
Greeley 2 46 85 42
Laporte 0 45 80 43
Livermore 0 50 62 28
Loveland 3 44 82 45
Red Feather Lakes 2 51 64 30
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 49 67 34
Wellington 0 44 80 42
Windsor 1 45 83 43
*As of April 22, 2022 7:00am

