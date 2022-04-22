Today’s Weather: 4/22/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust. High 82F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming S and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Tonight will be overcast. Areas of blowing dust. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|43
|83
|41
|Berthoud
|2
|45
|82
|44
|Fort Collins
|3
|46
|82
|44
|Greeley
|2
|46
|85
|42
|Laporte
|0
|45
|80
|43
|Livermore
|0
|50
|62
|28
|Loveland
|3
|44
|82
|45
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|51
|64
|30
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|49
|67
|34
|Wellington
|0
|44
|80
|42
|Windsor
|1
|45
|83
|43
|*As of April 22, 2022 7:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment