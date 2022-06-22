Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 22, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 22nd update.

Trust for Public Land has been Awarded a $1.5M Great Outdoors Colorado Grant to Permanently Protect Working Land in Larimer County.

The Trust for Public Land will acquire a 226-acre farm and its water rights adjacent to the Little Thompson River near Berthoud.

The Colorado FFA Foundation will operate the site as an immersive agricultural experience for youth and the public.

To date, GOCO has invested more than $61.7 million in projects in Larimer County and conserved 68,287 acres of land.

New Bicycle Safety Signs are Going Up on State Roadways.

The new signs are designed to remind drivers that they are legally required to maintain a safe space when passing people biking on a shared roadway.

CDOT is reminding drivers about bicycle and driver safety. We have the tips at northfortynews.com.

And our photo of the week – it’s called Serenity.

Sarah Bennett sent us a photo of Watson Lake in Bellvue. Watson Lake is a State Wildlife Area, only one mile from the intersection of 287 and Rist Canyon Road. What a view!

To submit for the photo of the week, email it to yourphotos@northfortynews.com. The winner each week gets a $25 gift certificate to Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte.