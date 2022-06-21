Applications Opened June 6 for Childcare and Social Services Funding Opportunities

The City of Fort Collins has opened two funding opportunities to address childcare and social services. The funding opportunities are part of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and are meant to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Fort Collins community and as recognized in the Fort Collins Recovery Plan.

The Childcare System Support grant is specifically for activities that build critical capacity within the local childcare system. The grant will exclusively fund projects that advance childcare workforce development, mental health resources, accessibility resources for vulnerable populations, or subsidized spots for school-age care. The total available funding is approximately $100,000 and will likely be distributed among multiple organizations. There is no minimum or maximum funding request requirements.

The Social Services Recovery grant will fund social service activities related to food insecurity, social isolation and seniors, mental and behavioral health, housing stability, abuse, access to transportation, and services for disabled residents. Funded programs will receive $15,000 through eligible reimbursements that occur during the funding period. The City has allocated funding to support ten programs.

The City began accepting applications on June 6 as part of the grant process. Full applications must be submitted by June 27 and funding decisions will be announced in July.

For comprehensive details on the application process please visit fcgov.com/socialsustainability/recovery.

The City’s Social Sustainability Department assists with financial support for housing and human services and serves as a convener and collaborator as part of its Strategic Plan. For more information about Competitive Process and the City’s recent human service and housing funding history, visit the Social Sustainability website.