Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 12, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 12th update…

—-

We have our 3rd interview of a 3 part series with Northern Colorado Mayors. We sat down with the mayor of Fort Collins, Jeni Arndt.

See the interview with responses in Jeni’s own words on our website.

—–

And, in our North Forty Gardener weekly column, Fort Collins Nursery gives us advice about 10 Perennials in Bloom in May.

Peonies, Iris, and columbine – just to name a few perennials.

Plan your planting accordingly and you will get flowers all summer long!

—-

In our New SCENE Weekly Arts and Entertainment section, local authorTim Van Schmidt writes about Rocking Tour Shirts.

He has pictures with descriptions of his collection of shirts since the 70s.

Tim says they are a sign of just how cool you are!

—–