Happenings in Wellington in upcoming weeks – May/June 2022

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

The Larimer County Boys & Girls Club will celebrate “A Spring Soiree” on May 20 at the Budweiser Events Center. They will recognize Daren Roberson, CEO of Sage Homes, whose generous donation established the Wellington Boys & Girls Club. Guest Speaker will be Head Football Coach of the CSU Rams, Jay Norvell. Tickets are $700 for a table of 8 (87.50 per person) or $100 per ticket. The festivities begin at 6 PM with the program commencing at 7:15.

Eyestone Elementary School Field Day presents “Better Together – Community Strong!” May 20, 2022, 8:30AM to 2:20PM. This special day of fun activities will feature 15 beach-themed event stations: food trucks and an obstacle course. Businesses can get involved by volunteering to run a station, making a $100+ donation to pay for the bouncy house and the obstacle course, or donating goody bags for all the students. You can also donate all the above! The deadline for sponsorships is May 6. Contact Sandy Fetzer at sfetzer@psdschools.org or call 970.443.1316.

The annual Wellington Fishing Derby is set to be held May 21 from 8 AM – 12 Noon at the Wellington Village Ponds on the East side of Wellington by the Disc Golf Course. Kids below 15 years can participate. There will be free fishing rods for the first 120 kids. Educational materials will be provided by Colorado Parks & Wildlife and the Wellington Fire District.

May 12th, The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will be held at Zions Church, 8322 2nd St. Food, fun, and networking with fellow Chamber Members will begin at 5 PM. Mark Gabbart, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church will welcome members and guests for a fun happy hour.

Planning is well underway for the annual Wellington Brew Fest on June 4, 2022. BEER FOR A CAUSE. Profits from Wellington Brewfest will benefit the Wellington Main Street Program. By partnering with organizations and leaders at the local, state, and national level, the Wellington Main Street Program protects the historic character of downtown and promotes shared prosperity. Tickets are on sale now!

Rich Eifert, owner of Sparge Brewery has booked several dates in 2022 under the banner of Spargetoberfest so this year, events are scattered throughout the year. There will be something for every age and every interest. If you want to be a vendor, be sure to apply early. Here’s the schedule

May 21 – Music Festival

July 23 – Food Truck Rally and Craft Fair

August 6 – Fundo Bike Ride and Family Festival

September 17 – 5K Run/Walk

All events are sponsored by Sparge Brewery; Watch this link for Vendor Information: https://www.spargebrew.com/events-and-food-trucks

Wellington’s 4th of July celebration is coming up fast. Registration is now open for parade entries and vendors. 2022 Fourth of July Vendor Pre-Registration Form OPEN NOW! Vendors interested in pre-registering for the 2022 4th of July Festival may complete this form: https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/event/town-of-wellingtons-4th-of-july-celebration