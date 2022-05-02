City of Fort Collins Plans Independence Day Community Celebration for July 2

The City of Fort Collins has announced the date for this year’s celebratory events in honor of Independence Day. To best accommodate the necessary supplies and staffing for the day, all festivities will be hosted on Saturday, July 2.

“We know our community appreciates the long-held tradition of a celebratory fireworks show and are excited to have secured the essential equipment and staffing required to hold an event on July 2 this year at City Park,” said Parks Director Mike Calhoon. “After two years of reduced activities due to the pandemic, and ongoing challenges still with staffing and supply shortages, we remain grateful and optimistic about celebrating together as a community this year.”

In partnership with Elevations Credit Union, the City will host a day of festivities in Fort Collins, with activities including the Firecracker 5K, Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament, parade, food truck rally, and more! The day will conclude with fireworks at City Park.

“As members of the Fort Collins community, we know how valuable events like the Independence Day Community Celebration are to preserving and contributing to the vibrancy found in our city. We are thrilled to sponsor this year’s event and look forward to celebrating Independence Day alongside our fellow community members,” said Darin Atteberry, Market President, SVP Government Affairs & Strategic Relationships with Elevations Credit Union.

For more information regarding the Independence Day Community Celebration, visit fcgov.com/july4th.