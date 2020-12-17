For many people, the new year is feeling something like a fresh start for the world. 2020 has been physically, mentally, and emotionally draining for so many of us in Colorado and we are all looking forward to getting back to normal. It has been a very uncertain time for jobs and businesses with many people becoming unemployed and many businesses being forced to shut their doors across the State. While this has been a catastrophe both for people personally and for the economy of Colorado, with the end of the CoronaVirus Pandemic in sight, there are some big opportunities available for some new businesses to make money from the restart.

Here are 4 basic steps for starting a new business in Colorado.

1. Make a Business Plan

It is so important when starting a new business in Colorado that you make a detailed business plan. This will help you to decide everything from what kind of business you want to start, your name, logo, and brand. Business plans are very important when it comes to securing potential investment or for showing new customers and partners in Colorado your intended direction. It is vital that your plan is as detailed as possible with accurate budgeting considerations so that nothing is left to chance.

2. Choose a Business Structure

This is a big decision which all new businesses have to make as it will affect the way you run your business and how much you are personally at risk financially for its success of failure. Many startups decide to structure their business as a Limited Liability Company and forming an LLC in Colorado has many benefits. An LLC will give you the control and flexibility over business operations that are so important for startups as they allow you to overcome unforeseen issues in your first months, while at the same time protecting you from liability if the business fails. The stark reality is that a significant proportion of new businesses fail in their first twelve months so it is always worth protecting your personal assets.

3. Secure Funding

There are various ways you can fund your new business and securing this money is going to have a major impact on your chances of success. Many small business owners start out by using their own savings or borrow against an asset like a home. This is a good idea if you have the money available as it gives you total independence. Colorado is a state that is known for having great investors so it is also an excellent option to reach out to some local investors and pitching them your business plan to see if they want to come on board.

4. Marketing

These days, marketing is one of the main differences between a successful business and an unsuccessful one. The best marketing channels for your business will depend on what kind of business you are starting and who your target customers are but modern marketing is mostly digital. A great website, social media, and effective online customer outreach are all vital components of a successful digital marketing campaign.

This is a really excellent time to start a new business in Colorado as the State is looking to bounce back from 2020 and CoronaVirus. Look for a gap in the market, and start a new business doing something you are passionate about. Follow this guide and you will have a great chance of success.