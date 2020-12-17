Foothill Unitarian Announces (Un)Silent Night

Foothills Unitarian has announced (Un)Silent Night event on Christmas Eve Thursday, December 24 at 8 pm to bring joy to the Front Range.

(Un)Silent Night was inspired by the solidarity howls that took place early during the Pandemic. Foothills Unitarian has partnered with several organizations to co-host the event, including Our Saviors Lutheran, Heart of the Rockies, Westminister Presbyterian, Plymouth UCC, New Thought Northern Colorado CSL, Unity Fort Collins, UU Cheyenne, and UU Church of Greeley.

Members of the community are encouraged to step out onto their porches with a lit candle and join in harmony with voices across their neighborhood and city to sing Silent Night together. Religious and non-religious individuals are encouraged to join in.

“Living in this time when we feel stuck, and it’s hard to imagine a better future, we need magic that transforms division into community, fear into trust, and chaos into peace,” said Rev. Gretchen Haley. “We need magic that reminds us we are not alone, and love abounds even when darkness limits what we can see in the moment,” Rev. Gretchen said.

For more information regarding (Un)Silent Night, visit: www.unsilentnight.org or to learn more about Foothills Unitarian, visit: https://foothillsuu.org/