Ace Hardware of Fort Collins Hosts Three-Day Bucket Promotion for Children’s Miracle Network

Ace Hardware customers can fill their hearts as they fill their buckets to help support children’s healthcare. From Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 customers can visit the store at 1001 E. Harmony Road in Fort Collins to make a $5 donation to Children’s Miracle Network. In exchange for that donation, customers will receive a limited edition, five-gallon bucket. Customers will have the opportunity to get 20% off almost* everything they can fit into that bucket!

“We feel privileged to collaborate with our customers to raise money and hope for children in need,” said President and Co-Owner of Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, Tim Kenney. “The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provide superior care to their young patients.”

The local hospitals that are a part of the Children’s Miracle Network that will benefit from this promotion include Children’s Hospital Colorado, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, UNM Children’s Hospital and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

To learn more about Ace Hardware of Fort Collins visit acefortcollins.com/.

*Exclusions apply. Please see store for details.

Julie and Tim Kenney take enormous pleasure in serving the south Fort Collins community and beyond through their place of business, Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, located at Harmony & Lemay. Owner Tim Kenney worked in banking for 28 years while his wife Julie worked in the marketing industry prior to taking ownership of Ace Hardware of Fort Collins. Their combined experience of banking and marketing give them the tools and expertise needed to lead one of the most successful hardware stores of the Front Range. There are currently more than 4,900 Ace Hardware stores across the country, each independently owned.