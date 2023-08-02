Grimm Brothers in Loveland Acquired by Local Duo

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, one of the oldest breweries in Loveland, proudly announces its acquisition by Jesse Sommers, a multi-generational brewery operator, and Lynx Hawthorne, a seasoned craft beer sales and distribution professional. The pair of Loveland locals are dedicated to honoring the storied past of this local landmark while restoring the brewery’s once-deep involvement in the community and revitalizing its iconic brand.

Sommers and Hawthorne plan to keep the award-winning beer, celebrated for its authentic German styles and flavors and storytelling that borrows from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, the same. They share an admiration and respect for these beloved brews with both long-standing and new patrons. The community can continue to enjoy their favorite Grimm Brothers brews, such as the famed “Snow Drop” and “Little Red Cap” as the magical formula behind these standouts will remain untouched.

“Preserving Grimm’s unique style and rich history of community involvement is integral to our vision,” said Jesse Sommers. “We look forward to blending the traditional charm of the brewery with our new and refreshing ideas, all while maintaining the exceptional standards of craft beer that Grimm is known for.”

Key to the new owners’ vision is expanding the reach of Grimm Brothers Brewhouse. Hawthorne brings to the table his deep expertise in beer distribution, intending to take the distinctive Brothers Grimm folklore connection to a broader audience of craft beer enthusiasts.

“Grimm Brothers Brewhouse has always held a special place in the craft beer world,” said Lynx Hawthorne. “Our goal is to share these authentic and fantastic beers beyond our Northern Colorado home expanding our distribution while ensuring each can reimagines the magic of the Grimm Brothers’ stories.”

While the brand embarks on this exciting new journey, patrons can expect subtle updates, innovative additions to the beer lineup, and engaging events reinforcing Grimm Brother’s roots in German tradition and folklore and their commitment to renewing their bond with the local community.

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, as the oldest brewery in Loveland, holds a significant place in the city’s rich history. With Sommers and Hawthorne at the helm, the brewery is set to continue its legacy while expanding its footprint in the craft beer landscape.