Today’s Weather: 3/28/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds with a low of 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|10
|41
|41
|24
|Berthoud
|0
|37
|48
|26
|Fort Collins
|7
|32
|45
|27
|Greeley
|8
|37
|43
|23
|Laporte
|2
|36
|44
|27
|Livermore
|7
|35
|39
|26
|Loveland
|7
|35
|46
|27
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|37
|43
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|13
|31
|44
|27
|Wellington
|0
|35
|42
|26
|Windsor
|4
|35
|43
|26
|*As of March 28, 2023 10:00am
