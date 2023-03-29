Today’s Weather: 3/28/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds with a low of 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 10 41 41 24
Berthoud 0 37 48 26
Fort Collins 7 32 45 27
Greeley 8 37 43 23
Laporte 2 36 44 27
Livermore 7 35 39 26
Loveland 7 35 46 27
Red Feather Lakes 5 37 43 28
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 13 31 44 27
Wellington 0 35 42 26
Windsor 4 35 43 26
*As of March 28, 2023 10:00am

