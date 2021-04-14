Andrea Alexander with McKinsey & Company Selected as Keynote Speaker for 2021 Talent Summit

The keynote presentation will feature Andrea Alexander, an Associate Partner with McKinsey & Company. Andrea helps transform large organizations to deliver lasting performance improvements against a backdrop of changing workplace needs and expectations. She leads McKinsey’s thinking on reimagining the workforce, with a focus on integrating virtual and in-person work.
The agenda will also include other industry leaders who will provide perspectives on talent trends, preparing the office for employee return, and the changes in human resources in 2021. Attendees will also hear from regional employers about their response to the pandemic and their strategies of embracing the pivot to run a successful business.
Registration is free and compliments of the 2021 Sponsors:
Silver: BizWest and Columbine Health Systems
Bronze: Elevations Credit Union, Madwire, Northern Engineering, Robert Half and UCHealth
Event: Canvas Credit Union, North Forty News, and Signarama.
