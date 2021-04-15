Cheyenne Frontier Days Daddy of ‘Em All to Resume in July

Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced plans for its 125th-anniversary celebration, along with Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, at a news conference at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center. The festival will return to Frontier Park from July 23 to August 1.

Organizers are working closely with and taking guidance from the Governor’s Office and public health officials, including the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. While they are prepared to implement COVID procedures for cleanliness and sanitation and will make adjustments as health and safety circumstances dictate, they do not expect any attendance limitations for concerts, rodeo, or other CFD outdoor events.

“We are excited to get back to fulfilling our mission of economic impact to the community, and we look forward to safely welcoming our fans back to Frontier Park this summer,” said Tom Hirsig, CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days. “It’s been a difficult year for our volunteers, staff, and the entire community. We hope this news will bring some optimism that we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Last year the pandemic forced the first cancelation in the iconic Western celebration’s long history, resulting in a significant emotional and economic toll on Cheyenne and the State of Wyoming. Hundreds of thousands of people attend CFD concerts and rodeo performances each year, contributing $28 million to the local economy. In 2019, Cheyenne Frontier Days created over 300 jobs resulting in $5 million in wages and salaries and generated over $1 million in local and state taxes.

“This is welcome news for Wyoming, and people from around the country and the world, who have a trip to Cheyenne Frontier Days on their bucket list,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “Our big message that we want people to hear loud and clear today is that Wyoming is back and we are open for business.”

“We are proud to welcome rodeo fans and visitors back to Cheyenne this July,” said Mayor Patrick Collins. “Our businesses look forward to hosting guests and locals alike as we work together to support our summer season.”

Cheyenne Frontier Days takes place each summer during the last full week in July, including the world’s largest outdoor rodeo that draws top professionals competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. In addition to the daily rodeo action, fans can also enjoy Frontier Nights concerts featuring the biggest names in country music, the Native American Village, the old frontier town, free pancake breakfasts, an art show, a carnival midway, professional bull riding shows, and downtown parades featuring antique carriages and automobiles.

“We are working continuously to safely and responsibly entertain our fans and put on a 125th “Daddy of ‘em All” that they will never forget,” said Tom.

Details about ticket sales and concert performers have been released on their website.

For more information on the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days event, visit www.cfdrodeo.com.