Animal Friends Alliance Prepares for Colorado Gives Day with $90,000 Fundraising Goal

With Colorado Gives Day approaching on December 10, Animal Friends Alliance is calling on the Northern Colorado community to help them reach their $90,000 fundraising goal. This initiative is part of Colorado’s largest annual giving event, which last year generated $54 million for nonprofits across the state.

Colorado Gives Day, now in its 14th year, has raised more than $469 million since its inception in 2010. The event makes it easier for Coloradans to support causes that matter to them by combining donations with a $1 million incentive fund and additional prize money. Donations made between November 1 and December 10 count toward the event, allowing nonprofits to stretch their dollars even further.

Animal Friends Alliance plans to use the funds raised to support several key programs, including spay/neuter surgeries, Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) for community cats, and the Kibble Supply Pantry, which provides pet food and supplies to families in need. These efforts address critical issues in the region, such as pet overpopulation and economic barriers to pet ownership.

“Colorado Gives Day is an important opportunity for us to rally the community in support of pets and their people,” said Bailey Payton, Director of Development at Animal Friends Alliance. “Every dollar helps us continue providing vital resources to ensure pets stay in loving homes, healthy, and cared for.”

A Critical Role in Northern Colorado

Since its founding in 2006, Animal Friends Alliance has been a cornerstone of animal welfare in Fort Collins and surrounding areas. The nonprofit operates a limited-admission, adoption-guarantee shelter, offering a safe haven for cats and dogs until they find permanent homes.

In 2024 alone, the Alliance has facilitated 2,907 adoptions and performed 7,600 spay/neuter surgeries. These surgeries are critical to reducing the number of homeless pets and alleviating strain on local shelters.

Another lifeline is their Kibble Supply Pantry, which has supported 805 households this year by providing food and supplies to families facing financial challenges. The pantry is a lifeline for families who might otherwise be forced to surrender their pets due to economic hardship.

Additionally, the organization’s Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program helps manage the population of community cats, reducing nuisance behaviors and improving their quality of life.

The Community’s Role

Animal Friends Alliance is not just relying on individual donors for Colorado Gives Day. Businesses can also get involved through the Good for Business Challenge, which offers a $1,000 match for the first 50 companies raising $1,000 for their chosen nonprofit. This collaborative effort emphasizes the importance of local support in meeting the region’s unique needs.

“Colorado Gives Day is more than a fundraising event—it’s a chance for us to work together as a community,” said Payton. “From providing spay/neuter services to keeping pets and families together, the support we receive ensures we can continue addressing the needs of our region.”

Looking Ahead

Animal Friends Alliance has been a leader in animal welfare for nearly two decades, finding homes for more than 44,000 pets since its inception. Their subsidized sterilization and vaccination clinic has also performed over 104,000 surgeries, demonstrating a sustained commitment to addressing pet overpopulation and ensuring animals’ health and well-being.

For Northern Coloradans looking to make an impact, donations can be made now through December 10 on the Colorado Gives website: Animal Friends Alliance Donation Page.

Colorado Gives Day represents a pivotal moment for nonprofits like Animal Friends Alliance. By supporting their mission, donors not only help individual pets and families but also contribute to a healthier, more compassionate community in Northern Colorado.

This Colorado Gives Day, Northern Coloradans have a chance to ensure that animals in need have brighter futures.