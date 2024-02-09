Annual Young Adult Job Fair Returns to Greeley

The Young Adult Job Fair (YAJF), presented annually by the City of Greeley and Employment Services of Weld County (ESWC), returns to Greeley on March 27 at the Island Grove Event Center, 501 N. 14th Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m.

The YAJF is a free event specifically catered to young adults, ages 14 to 24, looking for opportunities in the Weld County workforce. Attendees have the chance to meet with businesses that are currently hiring, build their resumes, take professional headshots, and more. On the other side of the coin, employers are allowed to speak with several motivated applicants eager to take early steps in their careers.

“The Young Adult Job Fair is a great place to take that first step into the workforce,” said Andrew Chadwick, Business Services Manager for the Weld County Department of Human Services. “There are always a great variety of employers represented, so there’s a little something for everyone in terms of the work offered. Plus, there are full-time, part-time, and seasonal options, so there’s often a good connection to whatever type of commitment you’re looking for.”

To young adults planning on attending the event, Chadwick says it’s a good idea to bring copies of a current resume, both to leave for employers and potentially get help making it more noticeable for the future. It’s also recommended that attendees have their social security number handy for quick registration. Pre-registration can also be taken care of at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Employers looking to register at the YAJF can do so at snapappointments.com/listing/5yd.

For more information about ESWC, visit www.eswc.org.