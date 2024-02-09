CIRT Activated for Officer Involved Shooting in Fort Collins

A man has been shot by a Fort Collins Police officer near the intersection of West Elizabeth Street and South Shields Street in Fort Collins.

On February 7th, 2024, at approximately 1:20 pm, Fort Collins Police were dispatched to a call of a male who had dropped a handgun near the intersection of West Elizabeth Street and South Shields Street.

It was reported that the male picked that gun back up and continued walking. When officers arrived on scene, they located the man still armed with the gun, and behaving in a threatening manner towards an adult female who was pushing two small children in a stroller.

Officers located them near the intersection of Springfield Drive and Southridge Drive. Officers recognized the man as a wanted suspect with a felony warrant.

Commands were given to the suspect to drop the gun, but he refused to comply. One Fort Collins Police Officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers rendered medical assistance to the suspect, and he was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated and will investigate this incident.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, and no officers or other community members were injured.

The lead investigative agency will be the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.