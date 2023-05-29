Avuncular Bob’s Beerhouse Celebrates 5 Years Serving Up Craft Beers & Creative Eats in Fort Collins

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Avuncular Bob’s Beerhouse, a locally-owned taphouse named for two of the owners’ real-life Uncle Bob (whose face is on the company logo), will proudly celebrate five years in business on National Bob’s Day, Friday, 5/26/23. The celebration will continue throughout the weekend and will include entertainment, prizes, specials, and, of course, great local beers on tap! Commemorative glassware will be available at a special price with the purchase of a pint of beer. Co-owner Daniel Wilkerson came up with the “Cheers to 5 years” tagline on the beer glasses: “We are so grateful to be celebrating five years in business, and I think that’s worth a toast, so I’d like to invite everyone to come by and raise a glass with us!”

Avuncular means “kindly, friendly uncle,” and that’s what it’s like at Avuncular Bob’s – friendly Bob-tenders who love to chat, a casual atmosphere, and a small but fabulous food menu that’s all fresh and made from scratch daily. Located just south of Old Town at College & Locust (right across from CSU next to Dazbog Coffee), Bob’s offers 20 rotating taps of beers from Colorado and regional standouts and cider and wine. Co-owner Lenah Gershman says, “The tap selection is constantly changing with various brew styles so that you can always find something in your preferred taste category or let us help you find something new to love! We’re excited about craft beer and love to share whatever we know.” Avuncular Bob’s tap & food menu and additional information, including hours, can be found online at www.avuncularbobs.com.

Avuncular Bob’s Beerhouse was founded on friendliness and kindness to others. The owners, who are all beer lovers, set out to create the kind of place they (and Uncle Bob) would enjoy: a cozy, neighborhood pub atmosphere emphasizing relationships and socialization. “Beer may be the vehicle, but what we really focus on is connecting people,” says co-owner Deb Campbell. “We wanted to create a ‘Cheers’ kind of place where people remember you and make you feel welcome.” Campbell said she found her prior customer experiences in beer tasting lacking. “Back when I didn’t know much about beer, I felt intimidated and often wound up with something I wasn’t wild about. So, we made it a point to ensure that we will never make anyone feel that way. Our mission is to help everyone explore and enjoy craft beers in a friendly way and to bring people together. That’s what being Avuncular is all about!”

Avuncular Bob’s Beerhouse is located at 830 S. College Ave., Suite 120, and also has a sister operation in Wellington, Avuncular Bob’s T Bar Inn.