BA Group to Develop Nine New General/Business Aviation Hangars at Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN)/Hayden, Serving Steamboat Springs

Business Aviation Group (“BA Group”) brings a multi-disciplinary team to a new project at Yampa Valley Regional Airport (KHDN) in Hayden, CO, serving Northwest Colorado, including Craig, Hayden, and Steamboat Springs, after being awarded a general aviation hangar development contract.

“This project will address the current lack of hangar space. We can’t meet the demand for hangar space right now, and that demand is expected to increase in the coming years,” said Kevin Booth, C.M., Yampa Valley Regional’s Airport Director.

Booth explained the airport’s selection team felt BA Group understood the intent of the RFP, which was to maximize the amount of hangar space available.

“People tend to think of hangar space as just a place to park an aircraft, but we have an eye towards attracting aviation-related businesses,” said Booth, adding BA Group’s proposed project and the team can help attract that type of business to the airport.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport exemplifies the size and type of airport BA Group specializes in – small regional airports with a strong focus on general and business aviation and some scheduled commercial air service.

“The project at Yampa Valley compliments ongoing and past BA Group projects in Loveland and Rifle, Colorado, creating synergy on the Front Range from an airport development standpoint,” said Barry Sherman, BA Group Partner/Principal and architect.

BA Group will manage the development of nine new hangars, including two 120×120 large hangars, three 80×60 medium hangars, and four 60×60 small hangars. These hangars will accommodate medium-sized business aircraft up to large business jets. Medium and large hangars will feature office spaces and restrooms. All hangars will consider sustainability initiatives, with LED lighting, energy-efficient insulation, and capabilities to add solar power.

The development parcel is on the east side of the airport, near the Atlantic Aviation FBO. Awarded the project in June, BA Group plans to break ground in November.

“This project is on an aggressive but realistic timeline. We are scheduled to begin in November of this year and complete the project in the fall of 2023,” said Sherman. “BA Group’s multidisciplinary team of experts will oversee architecture, design, and construction while also managing marketing and real estate initiatives.”

BA Group has already engaged Tally Ho Construction, Interport Capital, and Hauser Architects as project partners.