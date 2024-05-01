Betting on Change: Colorado’s Journey through the Online Gambling Landscape

The wave of legal online gambling in the US is spreading rapidly. A decade ago, you had to visit Black Hawk, Cripple Creek, or Central City to bet on sports or play roulette legally. These days, you can play online slots and poker conveniently through your iPhone.

Colorado joined the legal gambling landscape in 2020 after voters passed Proposition DD in late 2019. The first online sportsbook arrived in Colorado a few months later.

Four years later, let’s take a closer look at Colorado’s journey through the online gambling space.

Sports Betting Legalization

Sports betting in Colorado was legalized through ballot voting in November 2019. Legislators enticed voters with a bill that sought to fund water implementation by taxing sportsbooks 10% of their gross income.

More than half of the voters voted ‘yes’ on passing Proposition DD. In April 2020, the Colorado Gaming Control Commission licensed more than a dozen sportsbooks, with the first betting site opening in May 2020.

Colorado legalized all forms of sports betting. You can wager on football, baseball, basketball, or hockey. You can also bet on college sports, eSports, European soccer, golf, and other sports.

Although CO legalized betting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sportsbooks in the state took off almost immediately. Bettors in the state wager more than $200M every year, culminating in a betting handle of $1.5 billion per year.

Online Casino Legalization

Online casinos are neither legal nor illegal in Colorado. Online gambling is a legal grey area. This means you can’t be arrested for playing slots at an offshore casino located in Panama, Costa Rica, or Curacao.

In fact, people have been gambling through offshore CO online casinos for the past three decades. Many online casinos provide a lot more games than what you would find at a retail casino. They offer slots, blackjack, roulette, bingo, poker, baccarat, craps and keno. What’s more, they lease their games from top-tier developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Betsoft, IGT, and Evolution.

Although CO has no pending bill concerning the legalization of online casinos, it has not yet ruled out the matter. The Centennial State generates hundreds of millions of dollars by taxing sportsbooks. Legislators might consider legalizing online casinos to generate more revenues in the future.

Sweepstake Casinos

Coloradans who love casino games have another betting option. They can play slots and table games through sweepstake casinos. These sites give you coins to play casino games for fun. All you need is a smartphone and access to the Internet.

They are legal in Colorado even though they offer real slots and table games. The explanation is that sweepstake casinos offer free-to-play games using virtual coins.

The operators have two types of coins—sweep coins and gold coins. Gold coins help you play games for entertainment. They can also help you acquire sweep coins worth real money and cash prizes.

Although sweepstake casinos offer free games, they have terms and conditions. Some sell you gold coins if you want to play regularly. They also have policies regarding how to use their bonuses. Read these terms before you join a sweepstake casino.

Gambling Online Safely in Colorado

Unless you want to bet on sports, you will need to find a safe casino overseas to play slots online in CO. We’ve already established that using an offshore casino is allowed. Now, use these tips for a safe iGaming experience.

Safety and Reputation

Safe online casinos have several attributes that distinguish them from unsafe websites. First, they have safe encrypted websites. Secondly, they hold valid licenses from respected regulators.

A secure website features SSL encryption, a neat layout, and tools to help secure your account. Some casinos include testimonials and seals of trust as further marks of their trustworthiness.

When it comes to reputation, consider reviews and ratings. How do experts rank a casino? What do past customers say about the website? Avoid sites with too many negative reviews.

Games and Software Providers

You’re choosing an online casino to play slots and table games. So, pick a site with your favorite games. If you’re a beginner, learn about the best software companies in the industry—NetEnt, Evolution, Microgaming, IGT, and Big Time Gaming.

Top-level software developers create high-quality games. Top-notch games translate to a pleasant gaming experience. If you love the thrills of slots, pick top-payout games. Slots are based on pure chance. As such, top-paying games give you a decent chance of winning.

Table games like blackjack and poker require strategies and skills to win. If you like these games, choose a live casino. Live gaming is more exciting and rewarding.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses spice up gameplay by adding money to your casino account. A 100% matched bonus can double your bankroll. No-deposit free spins give you credits to play slots even before you link your card.

Although bonuses can make your gaming experience more exciting, they’re not free money. They have terms like wager requirements, validity time, and game weighting. Read these terms before you claim a casino bonus.

Choose a site with lots of fair bonuses. Promotions like cashback deals, loyalty points, and reload bonuses ensure you have a way to play your favorite games even when out of cash.

Payments and Policies

One of the challenges of gambling at an offshore casino is that it might not feature your favorite payment method. Maybe you love PayPal. But the casino only works with Skrill and Neteller.

Shop around for a casino that supports your favorite payment method. Most offshore casinos work with Visa and MasterCard. Some also accept Bitcoin and altcoins.

Importantly, pick a gambling site with fast payment methods. When you win money, you should receive it within a day or two.

Mobile Support and Customer Service

Another thing to consider in a casino is whether it supports mobile gaming. We live in an era of smartphones. If a casino doesn’t work on iOS and Android platforms, it is not worth your effort.

Besides mobile support, a good casino must offer reliable customer service. The best sites offer customer service through live chatting, phone numbers, and email.